Beau Thai
Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls and in the 2014 Washington Post Express Best Of poll, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine.
We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.
1550 7th St NW • $$
Location
1550 7th St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
