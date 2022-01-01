Go
Named “Best Thai Restaurant” in Washington, DC, in the 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014 and 2013 Washington City Paper’s Readers’ Polls and in the 2014 Washington Post Express Best Of poll, Beau Thai serves fresh, authentic and delicious Thai cuisine.
We are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week, feature a full bar of craft cocktails, great wines and a locally-focused beer list, and offer dine-in, delivery and carryout service. Since opening in 2010, the restaurant has earned accolades from loyal customers and critics alike.

1550 7th St NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (7815 reviews)

LGBTQ-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1550 7th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Unconventional Diner serves inspired dishes that blend soulful comfort with haute technique. The menu is studded with imaginative delights that echo the restaurant's name, from French fries with "sexy sauce" to spring rolls with "Franch" dressing to a meatloaf "nothing like anyone's mom's." Chef David Deshaies, a much-praised protege of Michel Richard, is the culinary force behind this highly acclaimed spot in Shaw. Craft beer and cocktails add to the alchemy for diners looking for an entertaining (and delicious) culinary experience.

