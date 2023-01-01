Burritos in Beaufort
Beaufort restaurants that serve burritos
More about Bridges Preparatory School_GMI Campus Services -
Bridges Preparatory School_GMI Campus Services -
555 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
|11/17/23-Breakfast Burrito
|$3.50
More about La Marmota Supermarket
La Marmota Supermarket
1180 Ribaut Rd ste 6, Beaufort
|Burrito de Cabeza
|$11.50
carne de res, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // Head Meat Burrito stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa
|Burrito de Pollo
|$11.50
carne de pollo, queso, lechuga, aguacate, cebolla, jitomate, salsa y limon // Chicken Burrito stuffed with cheese lettuce, avocado, onions, tomatillo and your choice or red or green salsa
|Burrito de Carnitas
|$11.50