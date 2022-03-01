Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Beaufort

Go
Beaufort restaurants
Toast

Beaufort restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort image

 

J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort

2121 Boundary St 108, Beaufort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$11.50
lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, fried chicken tossed in sauce
More about J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort
Fried Chicken Salad image

 

Lucky 7 Catering

555 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$9.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, diced Roma Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Crumbled Bacon topped with a fried chicken breast and served with Honey Mustard.
More about Lucky 7 Catering
Gilligan's of Beaufort image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Gilligan's of Beaufort

2601 Boundary St, Beaufort

Avg 4.2 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Fried Chicken Salad$10.99
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
Dinner Fried Chicken Salad$13.99
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
More about Gilligan's of Beaufort
Item pic

 

Lucky 7 Catering

555 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$8.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, diced Roma Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Crumbled Bacon topped with a fried chicken breast and served with Honey Mustard.
More about Lucky 7 Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaufort

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Cake

Croissants

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Beaufort to explore

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

North Charleston

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Johns Island

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (539 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston