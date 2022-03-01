Fried chicken salad in Beaufort
Beaufort restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
More about J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort
J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort
2121 Boundary St 108, Beaufort
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.50
lettuce, tomatoes, swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, fried chicken tossed in sauce
More about Lucky 7 Catering
Lucky 7 Catering
555 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, diced Roma Tomatoes, Carrots, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons, and Crumbled Bacon topped with a fried chicken breast and served with Honey Mustard.
More about Gilligan's of Beaufort
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Gilligan's of Beaufort
2601 Boundary St, Beaufort
|Lunch Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.
|Dinner Fried Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Fried chicken tenders on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, sliced egg, red onion, and shredded cheddar.