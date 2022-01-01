Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Beaufort

Beaufort restaurants
Toast

Beaufort restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort image

 

J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort

2121 Boundary St 108, Beaufort

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$5.30
More about J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort
Gilligan's of Beaufort image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Gilligan's of Beaufort

2601 Boundary St, Beaufort

Avg 4.2 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...
More about Gilligan's of Beaufort

