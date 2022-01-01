Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mozzarella sticks in
Beaufort
/
Beaufort
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Beaufort restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort
2121 Boundary St 108, Beaufort
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
$5.30
More about J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Gilligan's of Beaufort
2601 Boundary St, Beaufort
Avg 4.2
(419 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.99
Hand cut and breaded and served with marinara sauce...
More about Gilligan's of Beaufort
