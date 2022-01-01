Tacos in Beaufort
Beaufort restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Gilligan's of Beaufort
2601 Boundary St, Beaufort
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.99
Blackened shrimp topped with pineapple salsa, remoulade sauce and crunchy cabbage...
|Fried Fish Tacos
|$11.99
Topped with coleslaw and sweet chile sauce...
Lucky 7 Catering
555 Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort
|K5 Taco Tuesday
|$5.00
A soft shell beef taco with taco sauce and cheese on the side. Comes with Doritos and a Yoo Hoo. (sorry, no substitutions for drinks or sides)