Beaumont bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Beaumont
More about Rao's Bakery - Calder
Rao's Bakery - Calder
2596 Calder Avenue, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Sugar Cookie
|$0.99
1 sugar cookie. Shapes and color vary based on season.
|Carmella Latte
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
|Carmella Latte
|$5.15
Latte w/ caramel, french vanilla & whip cream
More about Rao's Bakery - Dowlen
ICE CREAM
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen
4440 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont
|Popular items
|Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese
|$1.95
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.
|Bagged Sugar Cookies
|$10.00
Glazed sugar cookies bagged in clear cello bag with color ribbon. NO SPECIAL REQUEST. What the stores have in their display so call if you want to know what shape and artwork is currently being done.
|Zummo Kolache w/ Cheese
|$1.95
Zummo party link wrapped up on our sweet dough.