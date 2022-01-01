Cake in Beaumont
Beaumont restaurants that serve cake
More about Rao's Bakery - Calder
Rao's Bakery - Calder
2596 Calder Avenue, Beaumont
|Eclipse baby cake
|$7.39
White cake buttercream icing with bavarian cram filling and chocolate ganache on top.
|Red Velvet baby cake
|$7.39
Red Velvet cake with cream cheese icing and red velvet cake crumbs around side.
|Chocolate Lovers baby cake
|$7.39
Chocolate cake, fudge icing and strawberry's on top.
More about Rockin' A Cafe
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rockin' A Cafe
3520 W Cardinal Dr, Beaumont
|Lemon Cake
|$1.00
Light icing Lemon cake.
|Chocolate Cake
|$1.00
Light icing Chocolate cake.
More about Rao's Bakery - Dowlen
ICE CREAM
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen
4440 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont
|Cheeze Cake Balls
|$1.99
|Cake Balls
|$1.99
Pic is of the Italian cream flavor. We also offer red velvet
|Strawberry Cream baby cake
|$7.39
White cake with strawberry filling and iced with strawberry cream icing.
More about Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital
Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital
3080 College Street, Beaumont
|Wedding Cake cupcake
White cake, white buttercream icing and white pearls on top
More about Willy Burger
HAMBURGERS
Willy Burger
5535 Calder Ave, Beaumont
|FUNNEL CAKE
|$6.99
Better than the state fair, these are made to order, fried to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar.