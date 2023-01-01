Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Beaumont
/
Beaumont
/
Crispy Chicken
Beaumont restaurants that serve crispy chicken
CURRENT
350 Pine Street Suite 115, Beaumont
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$10.00
6oz / sweet bun / buttermilk chicken / pickle / sweet chili cream / fries
More about CURRENT
Texas Star Bar & Grill
4201 South Major Drive, Beaumont
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$11.50
More about Texas Star Bar & Grill
