Grilled chicken in Beaumont

CURRENT
350 Pine Street Suite 115, Beaumont
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
sweet & spicy chicken / toasted sourdough / pepperjack / cabbage slaw / tomato / mango habanero sauce
Rao's Bakery - Calder
2596 Calder Avenue, Beaumont
|Black Bean grilled Chicken Wrap
|$5.25
Black beans, eggs, grilled chicken and cheese all wrapped up in a wheat tortilla.
Rockin' A Cafe
3520 W Cardinal Dr, Beaumont
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, peppers, and jack cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
Served on a sourdough bun.
Rao's Bakery - Dowlen
4440 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont
Rao's Bakery - Baptist Hospital
3080 College Street, Beaumont
|Grilled Chicken Basil
|$8.95
Grilled chicken breast, basil, bacon and provolone cheese with mayo. We recommend this panini on Focaccia Bread.
