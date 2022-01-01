Tacos in Beaumont
CURRENT
350 Pine Street Suite 115, Beaumont
|Mexican Street Taco
|$2.95
corn tortilla, pico de gallo
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$12.00
daily catch / napa cabbage slaw / black beans / cilantro / corn tortilla / tomatillo salsa verde
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
shredded lettuce / corn chip / pico / ground beef / guacamole
Rockin' A Cafe
3520 W Cardinal Dr, Beaumont
|Taco Soup w/Chips
|$4.95
Ground meat, corn, pintos, tomatoes, and jack cheese.