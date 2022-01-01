Go
Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery

Entrenched in the heart of La Jolla’s admired Bird Rock seaside community, Beaumont’s is a central meeting spot for locals to gather for fabulous food, hand-made cocktails, and top-rated entertainment in a casual, yet contemporary atmosphere. Beaumont’s came to Bird Rock in 2005, when the area was burdened with struggling businesses, frequent building foreclosures and a lost sense of community. Since opening, Beaumont’s continues to breathe new life into the community, enhancing the growth and improvement of local businesses and portraying Bird Rock as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood. Owners Megan and David Heine, of Brockton Villa Restaurant in La Jolla, share a deep passion for preserving the surrounding community and anchoring the life of Bird Rock in this hidden gem.

Breakfast Tacos$15.00
scrambled eggs, hash browns, pico de gallo, feta, chili creme fraiche, avocado, fresh salsa, w/ your choice of bacon or soy chorizo
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.00
two buttermilk pancakes, cinnamon glaze, cream cheese frosting, strawberry garnish
Kid's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$6.50
cinnamon roll pancakes, cream cheese frosting
Bleu Cheese Garlic "Guy's Fries"$7.00
bleu cheese, garlic, parsley, side aioli
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
House Roasted Turkey Caprese Sandwich$14.50
marinated tomato, fresh mozzarella, arugula, house aioli, sherry vinaigrette, ciabatta, w/ mixed greens
Kid's Plain Pancakes$6.50
Side Salmon$13.00
Bomba Baja Tacos$18.00
2 halibut or shrimp, fried or grilled, chipotle crema, cilantro lime slaw, pico, queso fresco, guacamole, spanish rice, pinto beans
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
beef, veal and pork tomato sauce, mushrooms, ricotta cheese
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5662 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla CA

Sunday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:30 pm
