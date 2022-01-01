Beaumont's Neighborhood Eatery
Entrenched in the heart of La Jolla’s admired Bird Rock seaside community, Beaumont’s is a central meeting spot for locals to gather for fabulous food, hand-made cocktails, and top-rated entertainment in a casual, yet contemporary atmosphere. Beaumont’s came to Bird Rock in 2005, when the area was burdened with struggling businesses, frequent building foreclosures and a lost sense of community. Since opening, Beaumont’s continues to breathe new life into the community, enhancing the growth and improvement of local businesses and portraying Bird Rock as a vibrant and diverse neighborhood. Owners Megan and David Heine, of Brockton Villa Restaurant in La Jolla, share a deep passion for preserving the surrounding community and anchoring the life of Bird Rock in this hidden gem.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
5662 La Jolla Blvd • $$
5662 La Jolla Blvd
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 11:30 pm
