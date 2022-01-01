Go
Toast

Beautiful Day

Farm to Table, Breakfast & Lunch - proudly serving the Coachella Valley.

50949 Washington Street

Popular Items

Breakfast Hash$17.00
Fingerling potatoes / Weiser sunchokes / pickled peppers / crispy kale / BD Mami sauce
Eggs & Toast$13.00
Toasted sourdough / eggs to order / butter / homemade jam
Smashburger$10.00
Pasture raised beef / American cheese / grilled onions / pickles / special sauce / potato bun
Bodega Sandwich$8.00
Eggs/ cheese / spicy mayo / Martin's potato bun
Bibimbap Breakfast$14.00
Seasoned rice / sunny egg / scallions / homemade kimchi / pickled vegetables / XO sauce
Roast Beet "Reuben"$14.00
(Not a typo!) Roasted beet "pastrami" / kraut / Russian dressing / sourdough
Chicken Sando$14.00
Crispy pasture raised chicken / Cajun slaw / pickles/ potato bun
Bacon$5.00
Potatoes$6.00
Crispy fingerling potatoes
BD Goddess$14.00
Market greens / pickled onion / sundried tomato pesto / carrots / crispy chickpeas / Green Goddess dressing
50949 Washington Street

La Quinta CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
