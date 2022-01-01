Go
Beautiful Whirl'd

At Beautiful Whirl’d, we’ve created the kind of space we want to see in the world -- where all are welcome, originality is celebrated, and a commitment to preserving our planet drives every decision we make. We’re mindful in everything we do, crafting smoothies and bubble teas from all-natural ingredients and quickly serving sandwiches, salads, wraps, quesadillas, tacos & Naan pizzas in eco-friendly containers. We are guided to operate our business honestly, openly, and with loving purpose. Our dedication lies in helping you and your families by serving not only fresh but healthful food. We believe we can change the world, we are doing it one smoothie at a time. Do as we always say, “Drink Local, Love Global.” Thanks for helping us grow.

Popular Items

Ginger Wellness Shot$3.50
Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.49
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, and Ranch.
Granny's Spring$8.49
Balsamic vinaigrette, feta, dried cherries, chopped pecans, grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, tart green apple.
Bubble Tea$4.99
Avocado BLT$9.99
Avocado, bacon, Cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken, organic mixed greens, ranch, red onion.
Broccoli Salad$3.99
Strawberry$8.49
Balsamic vinaigrette, chopped pecans, diced strawberries, Goat cheese, grilled chicken, organic mixed greens.
Mediterranean$8.49
Balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, Feta, hummus, organic mixed greens, red onion, sweet peppers.
Blueberry Cobb$7.99
greens, pecans, quinoa, grilled chicken, fresh blueberries, our house made blueberry chipotle dressing
Location

141A W MARKET ST EXD

WARREN OH

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
