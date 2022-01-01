Go
Beautiful Rind

Cheese, charcuterie, wine and beer in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. Available for pickup and delivery. Call us at 312-300-4535 for catering options or questions

CHEESE

2211 N Milwaukee Ave

Avg 4.9 (75 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese for Dinner$32.00
Our monger's five favorite cheeses on the board at the moment. Sort of a delicious version of roulette. Exact selections may vary based on availability. Wooden board not included.
Pickles$4.00
Classic crisp cornichons to go with your cheese or charcuterie. 8 oz container
House made Herby Crostini$1.99
Toscano Salami$5.00
Cured Pork salami with a bright fennel seed flavor. Goes great with a variety of cheeses.
Serrano$6.00
Classic Spanish Cured ham. A bit more gamey & nutty the Proscuitto. Great with sheep milk cheese.
Prairie Breeze Cheddar$6.00
Our top seller! Tasty cheddar with lots of crystals from a great co-op in Iowa. Pasteurized Cow
Marcona Almonds$7.00
The favorite nut of cheese plates everywhere and a great snack. 8 oz container by volume.
Baguette$3.49
Olives$6.00
Our house blend of marinated olives to give your cheese a little something extra. 8 oz container.
Meats & Three$34.00
Three delicious cheeses & two meats. Picked from our monger's favorites at the moment. This is a great dinner option! Exact selections may vary based on availability. Wooden board not included.
Location

2211 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
