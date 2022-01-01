Go
Beauvine Burger Concept

Not your average burger joint, our food and menu is inspired by the flavors of Virginia, California, and France, repurposed with a Richmond point of view.

HAMBURGERS

1501 W Main Street • $$

The Hangover$11.00
French Fried Home Fries, Two Runny Eggs, American Cheese, Arugula, Herb Aioli
De Leon$10.00
Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeños, Red Onion, Tomato, Arbol Salsa, Duke’s Mayo
Bellytimber$10.00
Smoked Cheddar, Onion Ring, Buttermilk Slaw, Housemade Pickles, Tomato, Duke’s Mayo, Rostov’s French Roast BBQ Sauce
Beauvine$9.00
American Cheese, House Pickles, Red Onion, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, Beau Sauce
The Cumberbatch$8.00
Served Open Face, Two Runny Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Baby Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Béarnaise
Lafayette$10.00
Brie Cheese, Cabernet Onions, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Apricot Mustard
Le Benny$11.00
Runny Egg, Canadian Bacon, Baby Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Béarnaise
Joe Beef$12.00
Swiss Cheese, Truffled Beech Mushrooms, Baby Arugula, Red Onion, Tomato,
Gentleman’s Steak Sauce, Herbed Aioli
Belle Ringer$11.00
Herbed Goat Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Greens, Tomato Jam, Herb Aioli
B.L.T.E.A.$9.00
Applewood Bacon, Runny Egg, Bibb Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Avocado, Duke’s Mayo
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

1501 W Main Street

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:45 pm
