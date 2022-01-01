Beaver Dam restaurants you'll love
Beaver Dam's top cuisines
Must-try Beaver Dam restaurants
More about Dam Chicken
CHICKEN
Dam Chicken
300 S Spring St, Beaver Dam
|Popular items
|Boneless Chicken Bites
Our signature hand-cut all white meat boneless chicken bites.
|Fries and Tots
A selection of french fries and tater tots
|Bag of House-Made Chips
|$3.00
Sliced, fried, and seasoned in-house
More about Our House 2
Our House 2
400 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
|Popular items
|No Name
|$9.49
(Stacked up) Pancake, Hashbrowns with choice of cheese, 1 meat, 2 eggs, and a pancake on top.
More about Statz Alehouse and Grill
Statz Alehouse and Grill
825 Madison St, Beaver Dam
More about Zig's Lakeside Pub and Grill
Zig's Lakeside Pub and Grill
W111 46 County Rd G, Beaver Dam
More about Nunatak Coffee
Nunatak Coffee
201 Gateway Drive Suite 100, Beaver Dam