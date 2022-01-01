Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beaver Dam restaurants you'll love

Beaver Dam restaurants
  • Beaver Dam

Beaver Dam's top cuisines

Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Beaver Dam restaurants

Dam Chicken image

CHICKEN

Dam Chicken

300 S Spring St, Beaver Dam

Avg 4.4 (126 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Boneless Chicken Bites
Our signature hand-cut all white meat boneless chicken bites.
Fries and Tots
A selection of french fries and tater tots
Bag of House-Made Chips$3.00
Sliced, fried, and seasoned in-house
Restaurant banner

 

Our House 2

400 S. Center St., Beaver Dam

No reviews yet
Popular items
No Name$9.49
(Stacked up) Pancake, Hashbrowns with choice of cheese, 1 meat, 2 eggs, and a pancake on top.
Statz Alehouse and Grill image

 

Statz Alehouse and Grill

825 Madison St, Beaver Dam

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Zig's Lakeside Pub and Grill image

 

Zig's Lakeside Pub and Grill

W111 46 County Rd G, Beaver Dam

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Nunatak Coffee

201 Gateway Drive Suite 100, Beaver Dam

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
