Chicken wraps in Beaver Falls
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps
GRILL
Z Pub & Diner
2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls
|Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Crunchy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
The 19th Hole
312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese in a burrito wrap
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a burrito wrap
|Philly Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, sauteed onions and green peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese in a burrito wrap