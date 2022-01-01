Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Z Pub & Diner image

GRILL

Z Pub & Diner

2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.5 (1307 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crunchy fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Z Pub & Diner
Item pic

 

The 19th Hole

312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese in a burrito wrap
Chicken Club Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a burrito wrap
Philly Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, sauteed onions and green peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese in a burrito wrap
More about The 19th Hole

