Fish sandwiches in
Beaver Falls
/
Beaver Falls
/
Fish Sandwiches
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
GRILL
Front Door Tavern
3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.8
(514 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$12.95
More about Front Door Tavern
The 19th Hole
312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls
No reviews yet
Famous Fish Sandwich
$14.50
Fresh fried or baked cod on a Mancini's hoagie bun, with one side and a small coleslaw
More about The 19th Hole
