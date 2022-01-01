Fish sandwiches in Beaver Falls

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beaver Falls restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Front Door Tavern image

GRILL

Front Door Tavern

3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.8 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$12.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Consumer pic

 

The 19th Hole

312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Famous Fish Sandwich$14.50
Fresh fried or baked cod on a Mancini's hoagie bun, with one side and a small coleslaw
More about The 19th Hole

