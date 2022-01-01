Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Athens Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Athens Family Restaurant

1005 7th Ave, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$5.50
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad$11.25
Item pic

 

The 19th Hole

312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken (you must specify meat style), atop a bed of cheese, fresh cut fries, hard-boiled egg, fresh veggies and lettuce, served with garlic toast
