Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jalapeno poppers in
Beaver Falls
/
Beaver Falls
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
GRILL
Z Pub & Diner
2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.5
(1307 reviews)
Jalapeno Poppers
$10.99
Spicy jalapenos and cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried
More about Z Pub & Diner
Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill
926 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$6.99
More about Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Beaver Falls
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tacos
Steak Salad
Chicken Salad
Omelettes
Chicken Wraps
Cake
Pierogies
More near Beaver Falls to explore
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Beaver
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Monaca
No reviews yet
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
Aliquippa
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(291 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(660 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(199 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston