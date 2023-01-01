Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

GRILL

Z Pub & Diner

2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.5 (1307 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$10.99
Spicy jalapenos and cheddar cheese breaded and deep fried
More about Z Pub & Diner
Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill

926 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
More about Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill

