Pretzels in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL
Front Door Tavern
3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.8
(514 reviews)
Pretzel
$6.95
More about Front Door Tavern
GRILL
Z Pub & Diner
2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.5
(1307 reviews)
Pretzels & Cheese
$9.99
Soft pretzel twist served with your choice of cheddar cheese sauce, beer cheese or pepper jack cheese sauce
More about Z Pub & Diner
