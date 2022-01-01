Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Beaver Falls

Go
Beaver Falls restaurants
Toast

Beaver Falls restaurants that serve pretzels

Front Door Tavern image

GRILL

Front Door Tavern

3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.8 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel$6.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Z Pub & Diner image

GRILL

Z Pub & Diner

2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.5 (1307 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels & Cheese$9.99
Soft pretzel twist served with your choice of cheddar cheese sauce, beer cheese or pepper jack cheese sauce
More about Z Pub & Diner

Map

Map

