Shrimp basket in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Front Door Tavern image

GRILL

Front Door Tavern

3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.8 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Basket$15.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Item pic

 

The 19th Hole

312 Blackhawk Road, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fantail Shrimp Basket$12.50
With one side and a small coleslaw
Coconut Shrimp Basket$12.50
With one side and a small coleslaw
More about The 19th Hole

Map

Map

