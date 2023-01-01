Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Beaver Falls

Beaver Falls restaurants
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve steak subs

Front Door Tavern image

GRILL

Front Door Tavern

3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls

Avg 4.8 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad Sub Philly Meat$12.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Banner pic

 

Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill

926 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Hoagie$12.99
More about Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill

