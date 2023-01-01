Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak subs in
Beaver Falls
/
Beaver Falls
/
Steak Subs
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve steak subs
GRILL
Front Door Tavern
3121 Old Darlington Rd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.8
(514 reviews)
Steak Salad Sub Philly Meat
$12.95
More about Front Door Tavern
Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill
926 7th Avenue, Beaver Falls
No reviews yet
Steak Hoagie
$12.99
More about Jus1More Sports Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Beaver Falls
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Shrimp Basket
Chicken Sandwiches
Gyro Salad
Chili
Fish Sandwiches
Pierogies
More near Beaver Falls to explore
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Beaver
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Mars
No reviews yet
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Monaca
No reviews yet
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
Aliquippa
Avg 4.3
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(270 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(200 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston