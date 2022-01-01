Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Beaver Falls
/
Beaver Falls
/
Waffles
Beaver Falls restaurants that serve waffles
GRILL
Z Pub & Diner
2580 Constitution Blvd, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.5
(1307 reviews)
Kids Waffle
$6.99
Belgian Waffle
$5.99
Light and crispy, topped with butter and a hint of powdered sugar
More about Z Pub & Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Athens Family Restaurant
1005 7th Ave, Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(1170 reviews)
WAFFLE
$5.00
More about Athens Family Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Beaver Falls
Home Fries
Gyro Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheese Fries
Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Fried Steaks
More near Beaver Falls to explore
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Beaver
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Aliquippa
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Mars
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Sewickley
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Monaca
No reviews yet
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(189 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(405 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston