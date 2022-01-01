Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beaver Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Beaver Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Beaver Island

Must-try Beaver Island restaurants

Circle M image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Circle M

26300 Old Church Crest Rd., Beaver Island

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
Takeout
More about Circle M
Shamrock Bar & Restaurant, Harbour Market, Beachcomber image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Restaurant & The Beachcomber

26245 Main St, Beaver Island

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
Popular items
Cod Basket$16.00
Hand battered cod * french fries * coleslaw
14" Pizza$13.00
Regular or Thin Crust *You build it...14 **Toppings** 3.00 Each
12 pc. Wings$20.00
Buffalo or Maple Sriracha
More about Shamrock Bar & Restaurant & The Beachcomber
Daddy Franks image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Daddy Franks

26320 Forest Ave, Beaver Island

Avg 4 (92 reviews)
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
3 pc. with french fries
Hot Dog$4.50
Hebrew National
Cheeseburger Combo$11.00
Cheeseburger * french fries * medium soft drink or bottle water
More about Daddy Franks
Main pic

GRILL

Stoney Acre Grill

26420 Carlisle Rd, Beaver Island

Avg 4 (50 reviews)
More about Stoney Acre Grill
Beaver Island Lodge image

 

Beaver Island Lodge

38210 Beaver Lodge Dr., Beaver Island

No reviews yet
More about Beaver Island Lodge

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Beaver Island

Chicken Tenders

