Buffalo chicken salad in
Beaver
/
Beaver
/
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Beaver restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Philly Originals
400 3rd street, Beaver
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Salad
$12.00
More about Philly Originals
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bert's Wooden Indian
308 Leopard Ln, Beaver
Avg 3.5
(47 reviews)
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
$12.19
fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, eggs and cheese
More about Bert's Wooden Indian
