Buffalo chicken salad in Beaver

Beaver restaurants
Beaver restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Philly Originals

400 3rd street, Beaver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
More about Philly Originals
Bert's Wooden Indian image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bert's Wooden Indian

308 Leopard Ln, Beaver

Avg 3.5 (47 reviews)
Takeout
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$12.19
fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, eggs and cheese
More about Bert's Wooden Indian

