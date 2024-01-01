Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish sandwiches in
Beaver
/
Beaver
/
Fish Sandwiches
Beaver restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Philly Originals
400 3rd street, Beaver
No reviews yet
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
$14.00
11 oz. Yuengling Battered Haddock
More about Philly Originals
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bert's Wooden Indian
308 Leopard Ln, Beaver
Avg 3.5
(47 reviews)
FISH SANDWICH
$7.69
6 oz. breaded cod
More about Bert's Wooden Indian
