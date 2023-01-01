Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Beaver

Beaver restaurants
Beaver restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Item pic

 

Philly Originals

400 3rd street, Beaver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$4.50
Stuffed with cream cheese
More about Philly Originals
Bert's Wooden Indian image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bert's Wooden Indian

308 Leopard Ln, Beaver

Avg 3.5 (47 reviews)
Takeout
JALAPENO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE POPPER 8PC$6.99
More about Bert's Wooden Indian

