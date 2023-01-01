Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Beaver
/
Beaver
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Beaver restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Philly Originals
400 3rd street, Beaver
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$4.50
Stuffed with cream cheese
More about Philly Originals
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bert's Wooden Indian
308 Leopard Ln, Beaver
Avg 3.5
(47 reviews)
JALAPENO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE POPPER 8PC
$6.99
More about Bert's Wooden Indian
