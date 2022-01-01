Beaver Street Brewery
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Martannes Burrito Palace
Come in and enjoy!
NiMarco's Pizza
Local business since 1979. We are family owned and operated. We thank you and appreciate your business!
Altitudes Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Collins Irish Pub & Grill
Come in and enjoy!