Beaver Street Brewery

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 • $$

Avg 4.3 (2496 reviews)

Popular Items

Umami Brussels Sprouts$11.99
Flash-fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in an Asian glaze and topped with pork belly, green onions, and sesame seeds with a drizzle of sriracha aioli
Chicken Pot Pie$16.99
Chicken, corn, carrots, onions, red potatoes, peas, puff pastry
Bavarian Pretzels$10.99
5 Pretzel Sticks served with your choice of dipping sauce: Marinara, Cilantro Pesto Beer Cheese, or Beer Mustard
Lumberjack Burger$13.99
Margarita Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Sliced grilled chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, roasted poblano chili, red onion, lettuce, tomato, Telera bun, cilantro pesto ranch dressing
Street Tacos$11.99
(3) Crispy ancho-glazed pork belly, cabbage, tomato, spicy avocado crema, pickled onion, cotija on a flour/corn tortilla.
Movie Night Special for 2$29.99
Two 10 inch Pizzas of your choice, a House Salad or Caesar Salad for 2, and a Bread Pudding or Bottle of Wine or Growler Refill. Perfect for a movie night!
Mediterranean Platter$15.99
Hummus topped with marinated tomatoes,
marinated artichokes, and kalamata olives,
and raita. Served with falafel, naan, and
cucumbers
Chicken Club Sandwich$13.99
Crispy chicken breast, Monterey jack cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli on a Brioche Bun.
Beaver Street Burger$13.99
1/3 lb. Choice beef patty blended with garlic, basil and sun-dried tomato cooked to medium and topped with Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion with basil mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French Fries and a pickle spear. ***Contains Nuts***
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

