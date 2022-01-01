Beaver Street Brick Oven and Grill

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks

No reviews yet

Come check out our small community rich with history! Even the building has history all thru it ! On the weekends you can enjoy our Shaffer room seating or book a party up there Monday thru Thursday. We have some asian fusion & good ole southern comfort food. The most important is we have that famous smash burger Indiana is known for, but we put our own jazz on it . Nothing on the menu is a bad choice. Come join us, you’ll feel right at home.

