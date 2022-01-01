Beaverton restaurants you'll love

Beaverton restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Beaverton

Beaverton's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
Cake
Asian fusion
Salad
Indian
Steakhouses
French
Must-try Beaverton restaurants

GVB | Beaverton image

 

GVB | Beaverton

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pot Pie$19.50
Roasted and pulled chicken, thyme velouté, roasted squash, wild mushrooms,
root vegetables, puff pastry, crispy chicken skin.
GVB Burger$16.50
GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle.
Grilled Flank Steak Salad$22.00
Grilled romaine, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, balsamic onions, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing. (GF)
More about GVB | Beaverton
Bombay Pizza and Curry image

 

Bombay Pizza and Curry

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Curry Waffle Fries$6.95
Crispy Waffle Fries smothered with house-made curry sauce and topped with onions and cilantro.
Two Piece Samosa$4.95
Two-Piece Samosa with Choice of dipping sauce.
Papri Chaat$6.95
Papdi, Chickepeas, Potato, Tomoato, Onion, Cilantro, Yogurt, Tamarind, and Mint Chutney. Vegetarian.
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
Killer Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Killer Burger

2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105, Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (977 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Teemah$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Jose Mendoza$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
Kid's Burger$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
More about Killer Burger
Broadway Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Broadway Saloon

12434 SW Broadway St., Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
1/3lb ground sirloin patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mayo, mustard, cheddar and swiss cheese.
Broadway Wings$14.00
Buffalo, nitro, BBQ or naked. Served with carrots, celery and a side of blue cheese.
French Dip$15.00
Roast beef and melted swiss on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.
More about Broadway Saloon
Ickabod's image

 

Ickabod's

12475 S.W.1st St, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and a side$14.00
3pcs. Of Alaskan cod hand cut/hand dipped in our own beer batter
Barbecue burger$13.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty topped with our own BBQ sauce, grilled onions & cheddar on a pub bun
Tavern Burger$11.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Ickabod's
La Provence image

 

La Provence

15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fromage Burger$15.95
An American Angus beef patty on our toasted brioche bun, topped with our homemade fromage fort cheese,
sautéed mushrooms, organic arugula, and tomato. Finished with Dijon mayonnaise.
Northwest Salmon Salade$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
BLT Sandwich$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
More about La Provence
The Sudra image

 

The Sudra

4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lentil Kofta Plate (GF)$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Green Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)$15.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
Pakora Plate (GF)$15.00
Pickled Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tamarind Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Radish, Brown Basmati Rice
More about The Sudra
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

2725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Suite 120, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Noodle World image

 

Noodle World

1898 NW 188th Avenue, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Noodle World
Victorico Mexican Food - Hillsboro image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Victorico Mexican Food - Hillsboro

2145 NE Town Center Dr, Hillsboro

Avg 4.5 (5983 reviews)
Takeout
More about Victorico Mexican Food - Hillsboro
Society Pie (Beaverton) image

 

Society Pie (Beaverton)

8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Supreme 14''$23.00
Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Discounted Price. Please no additions or substitutions.
Small Garlic Knots$4.50
6 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley
Small Sweet Knots$4.50
6 House made Cinnamon/Sugar Knots served with our House Made Glaze
More about Society Pie (Beaverton)
Main pic

 

Batter Up!

4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken and Waffles$9.75
Belgian waffle with Fried chicken. (Boneless, skinless thighs)
Ace$8.75
Bacon, egg and American cheese waffle sandwich
Monte Cristo$10.75
Cinnamon french toast sandwich with Ham, Turkey and Havarti cheese
More about Batter Up!
Big's Chicken - Beaverton image

 

Big's Chicken - Beaverton

4570 Southwest Watson Avenue, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Thighs$11.00
Boneless Chicken Thighs marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood and then either grilled and basted with White Gold sauce or dredged and deep fried.
Select Make It A Meal to add Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.
Fried Mac & Cheese Bites$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
Fried Broccoli
Fried Broccoli with Pimento Cheese Spread
More about Big's Chicken - Beaverton
Abuela Chona #3 image

 

Abuela Chona #3

4250 Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Abuela Chona #3
Restaurant banner

 

Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills

3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
Restaurant banner

 

BUBBLE N TEA LLC

3496 SW CEDAR HILLS BLVD, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about BUBBLE N TEA LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Bubble N Tea 2

3496 SW CEDAR HILLS BLVD, BEAVERTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bubble N Tea 2
Restaurant banner

 

RIPTZ CITY EATS

4105 SW 117th Suite B, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RIPTZ CITY EATS

