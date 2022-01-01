Beaverton restaurants you'll love
GVB | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.50
Roasted and pulled chicken, thyme velouté, roasted squash, wild mushrooms,
root vegetables, puff pastry, crispy chicken skin.
|GVB Burger
|$16.50
GVB sauce, American cheese, shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, pickle.
|Grilled Flank Steak Salad
|$22.00
Grilled romaine, roasted red pepper, kalamata olives, balsamic onions, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing. (GF)
Bombay Pizza and Curry
16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton
|Curry Waffle Fries
|$6.95
Crispy Waffle Fries smothered with house-made curry sauce and topped with onions and cilantro.
|Two Piece Samosa
|$4.95
Two-Piece Samosa with Choice of dipping sauce.
|Papri Chaat
|$6.95
Papdi, Chickepeas, Potato, Tomoato, Onion, Cilantro, Yogurt, Tamarind, and Mint Chutney. Vegetarian.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Killer Burger
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #105, Beaverton
|Teemah
|$13.25
Bacon, Bleu Cheese Fondue, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Jose Mendoza
|$13.25
Bacon, Roasted Green Chiles, Monterey Jack, House Sauce, Grilled Onion & Pickle
|Kid's Burger
|$7.50
Bacon, American Cheese & Ketchup.
Comes with Fries and a juice box.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Broadway Saloon
12434 SW Broadway St., Beaverton
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
1/3lb ground sirloin patty with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle, relish, mayo, mustard, cheddar and swiss cheese.
|Broadway Wings
|$14.00
Buffalo, nitro, BBQ or naked. Served with carrots, celery and a side of blue cheese.
|French Dip
|$15.00
Roast beef and melted swiss on a toasted french roll. Served with au jus.
Ickabod's
12475 S.W.1st St, Beaverton
|Fish and a side
|$14.00
3pcs. Of Alaskan cod hand cut/hand dipped in our own beer batter
|Barbecue burger
|$13.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty topped with our own BBQ sauce, grilled onions & cheddar on a pub bun
|Tavern Burger
|$11.00
1/3 LB. hand pressed patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion
La Provence
15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton
|Fromage Burger
|$15.95
An American Angus beef patty on our toasted brioche bun, topped with our homemade fromage fort cheese,
sautéed mushrooms, organic arugula, and tomato. Finished with Dijon mayonnaise.
|Northwest Salmon Salade
|$16.50
Organic salad greens and French lentils dressed with a light balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with feta cheese and tomato. Topped with a grilled salmon filet and a dollop of fresh basil pesto. Servers with La Provence Bread.
|BLT Sandwich
|$14.50
Thick-cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, avocado, and a fried egg, stacked together on a freshly baked croissant. Finished with our house-made pesto aioli.
The Sudra
4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton
|Lentil Kofta Plate (GF)
|$15.00
Lentil Kofta, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Green Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
|Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)
|$15.00
Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice
|Pakora Plate (GF)
|$15.00
Pickled Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tamarind Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Radish, Brown Basmati Rice
Evergreens
2725 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Suite 120, Beaverton
|Build Your Own
|$10.97
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Victorico Mexican Food - Hillsboro
2145 NE Town Center Dr, Hillsboro
Society Pie (Beaverton)
8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500, Beaverton
|Supreme 14''
|$23.00
Red Sauce, 100% Mozz, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, and Shrooms. Discounted Price. Please no additions or substitutions.
|Small Garlic Knots
|$4.50
6 House made Knots coated with Garlic, Parmesan, and Parsley
|Small Sweet Knots
|$4.50
6 House made Cinnamon/Sugar Knots served with our House Made Glaze
Batter Up!
4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton
|Chicken and Waffles
|$9.75
Belgian waffle with Fried chicken. (Boneless, skinless thighs)
|Ace
|$8.75
Bacon, egg and American cheese waffle sandwich
|Monte Cristo
|$10.75
Cinnamon french toast sandwich with Ham, Turkey and Havarti cheese
Big's Chicken - Beaverton
4570 Southwest Watson Avenue, Beaverton
|Boneless Thighs
|$11.00
Boneless Chicken Thighs marinated overnight in Fresno pepper sauce, smoked over fruit wood and then either grilled and basted with White Gold sauce or dredged and deep fried.
Select Make It A Meal to add Jo-Jo Potatoes and Coleslaw.
|Fried Mac & Cheese Bites
|$7.95
Grandma’s Mac & Cheese, crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside, served with Zesty Ranch and Fresno Sauce
|Fried Broccoli
Fried Broccoli with Pimento Cheese Spread
Abuela Chona #3
4250 Southwest Rose Biggi Avenue, Beaverton
Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton
BUBBLE N TEA LLC
3496 SW CEDAR HILLS BLVD, Beaverton
Bubble N Tea 2
3496 SW CEDAR HILLS BLVD, BEAVERTON
RIPTZ CITY EATS
4105 SW 117th Suite B, Beaverton