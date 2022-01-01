Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Belgian waffles in
Beaverton
/
Beaverton
/
Belgian Waffles
Beaverton restaurants that serve belgian waffles
Batter Up!
4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$5.75
More about Batter Up!
Cafe Murrayhill
14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$13.00
Our specialty for brunch, a delicious waffle topped with choice of fresh strawberries, bananas or raspberry puree, served with syrup, butter and whip cream.
More about Cafe Murrayhill
Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton
Salmon Salad
Cheesecake
Pancakes
Carbonara
Mushroom Burgers
Naan
Fried Rice
Waffles
Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More near Beaverton to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(355 restaurants)
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(355 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(191 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(976 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(581 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(319 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston