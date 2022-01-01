Caesar salad in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve caesar salad
GVB | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Side Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$13.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.
Hops n Drops
11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro
|CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS
|$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
Society Pie
1888 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro OR 97006, Hillsboro
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of Lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
Society Pie
8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500, Beaverton
|Large Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of Lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
|Small Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of lemon - served with Caesar Dressing