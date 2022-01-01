Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve caesar salad

GVB | Beaverton

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton

Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Chopped hearts of romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.
1/2 Caesar Salad$8.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad$13.50
Chopped hearts of romaine, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.
Hops n Drops

11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro

CAESAR SALAD WITH PRAWNS$12.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and sautéed shrimp. Served with Caesar dressing and a lemon wedge.
Society Pie

1888 Northeast 106th Avenue Hillsboro OR 97006, Hillsboro

Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of Lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
Society Pie

8410 SW Nimbus Ave, Suite 500, Beaverton

Large Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of Lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
Small Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parm, Croutons, and a couple slices of lemon - served with Caesar Dressing
