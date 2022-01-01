Cake in Beaverton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Thailander

NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tod Mun (Thai Fish Cake)$9.50
Deep fried fish fillet blended with red chili paste and special Thai herbs.
Served with cucumber, peanuts, onion, and chili sauce.
More about Thailander
Item pic

 

Hops n Drops

11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops
Item pic

 

Big's Chicken - Beaverton

4570 Southwest Watson Avenue, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Griddled Corn Cakes$5.95
Cornmeal and Creamed Corn Cakes served with Maple Butter
More about Big's Chicken - Beaverton
Risotto Cakes & Eggs image

 

La Provence

15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Risotto Cakes & Eggs$16.75
Tender risotto rice with sautéed bacon, asparagus, mushrooms, red onions, and fresh basil are gently formed into patties, lightly breaded and grilled to perfection. Topped with two poached eggs.
More about La Provence

