Chef salad in
Beaverton
/
Beaverton
/
Chef Salad
Beaverton restaurants that serve chef salad
Batter Up!
4725 SW Lombard Ave, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Chef's Salad
$10.75
Romaine Hearts, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Havarti cheese, Tomato, Onion, Dressing.
More about Batter Up!
Tom’s Pancake House - 12925 SW Canyon Rd
12925 SW Canyon Rd, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Chef salad
$15.59
More about Tom’s Pancake House - 12925 SW Canyon Rd
