Chicken salad in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve chicken salad

GVB | Beaverton image

 

GVB | Beaverton

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad$13.50
Natural chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)
Grilled Chicken Salad$17.50
Natural chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)
More about GVB | Beaverton
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD image

 

Hops n Drops

11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
More about Hops n Drops
Chicken Mediterranean Salade image

 

La Provence

15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Mediterranean Salade$16.25
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.
More about La Provence

