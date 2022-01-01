Chicken salad in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve chicken salad
GVB | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Natural chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$17.50
Natural chicken breast, house greens, dried cranberries, glazed walnuts, feta, red onion, honey-dijon dressing. (GF)
Hops n Drops
11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
La Provence
15151 SW Barrows Rd #153, Beaverton
|Chicken Mediterranean Salade
|$16.25
Our organic house salad blend tossed with homemade creamy balsamic dressing, diced tomato. cucumbers, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese. Topped with slices of herb-roasted chicken breast.