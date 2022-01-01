Chicken sandwiches in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Hops n Drops
11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro
|TRIPLE THREAT CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.50
This one brings the heat 3 ways with chipotle mayo, pepper Jack cheese and a Cajun seasoned fried chicken breast. Topped with frizzled onions, pickles, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes & bacon. Served on a kaiser bun.
Big's Chicken - Beaverton
4570 Southwest Watson Avenue, Beaverton
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Thigh, Jerk Sauce, Slaw, Grilled Pineapple, Jo-Jos on Potato Bun
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Slaw, Pickles, White Gold & Fresno Sauce, Potato Bun