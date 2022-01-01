Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Beaverton

Go
Beaverton restaurants
Toast

Beaverton restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

GVB | Beaverton

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.00
Crispy chicken tenders, fries.
More about GVB | Beaverton
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD image

 

Hops n Drops

11374 NE Evergreen Pkwy, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
More about Hops n Drops
Ickabod's image

 

Ickabod's

12475 S.W.1st St, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken strips$10.50
They speak for themselves – no description necessary. Try them and you will be hooked
More about Ickabod's

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton

French Toast

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Chili

Cheesecake

Waffles

Garlic Knots

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Beaverton to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (860 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston