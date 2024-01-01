Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

Item pic

 

Ate-Oh-Ate - Beaverton - 4570 SW Watson Ave

4570 SW Watson Ave, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Teriyaki Chicken$14.95
Grilled Boneless Thighs with Teriyaki Sauce
More about Ate-Oh-Ate - Beaverton - 4570 SW Watson Ave
Item pic

 

Elephant's Deli - Cedar Hills - 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #140

2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #140, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teriyaki Chicken Single$11.95
(wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Grilled boneless chicken thighs glazed with our wheat-free teriyaki sauce; served with sushi rice and garnished with pineapple
More about Elephant's Deli - Cedar Hills - 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #140

