Chimichangas in Beaverton

Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills
3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton
|#4 - Chimichanga
|$12.50
Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.
Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton
8220 SW HALL Blvd, Beaverton
|Chimichanga Dinner Combo
|$21.63
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, and a choice of Chicken, Shredded beef, or Ground Beef rolled up and fried. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.