Chimichangas in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve chimichangas

Victorico's Mexican Food - Cedar Hills

3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton

#4 - Chimichanga$12.50
Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.
Si Señor Mexican Restaurant - Beaverton

8220 SW HALL Blvd, Beaverton

Chimichanga Dinner Combo$21.63
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans, cheese, and a choice of Chicken, Shredded beef, or Ground Beef rolled up and fried. Topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
