Coconut curry in Beaverton

GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Coconut Curry
|$19.50
Roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, assorted vegetables, tomato & coconut yellow curry sauce, basmati rice, vegan raita. (GF/VGN)
Elephant's Deli - Cedar Hills - 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #140
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd #140, Beaverton
|Coconut Curry Single
|$11.95
(vegan, wheat-free, dairy-free) Served ready to heat–Sweet potatoes stewed with asparagus, onion, carrots, spinach, and broccoli in coconut milk with flavorful spices; served with garlic rice and garnished with golden raisins, almonds, and shredded coconut