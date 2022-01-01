Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Thailander

NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
House Special Curry$14.00
Red curry well mixed with peanut sauce, broccoli, carrots, basil, eggplant and bamboo shoots. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Pineapple Curry$14.00
Red curry paste with coconut milk, carrots & peas, pineapples, basil, tomatoes and bell peppers. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Yellow Curry$13.00
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, potatoes, bell pepper & carrot. Served with steamed rice. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
More about Thailander
Curry Waffle Fries image

 

Bombay Pizza and Curry

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Waffle Fries$6.95
Crispy Waffle Fries smothered with house-made curry sauce and topped with onions and cilantro.
Dipping Sauce - Curry$0.50
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
Item pic

 

The Sudra

4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tamarind Curry Beets (GF)$10.00
Served Cold with Coconut Yogurt
More about The Sudra

