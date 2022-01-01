Curry in Beaverton
Thailander
NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro
|House Special Curry
|$14.00
Red curry well mixed with peanut sauce, broccoli, carrots, basil, eggplant and bamboo shoots. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
|Pineapple Curry
|$14.00
Red curry paste with coconut milk, carrots & peas, pineapples, basil, tomatoes and bell peppers. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
|Yellow Curry
|$13.00
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, potatoes, bell pepper & carrot. Served with steamed rice. (All Curry used vegan sauce with mild spicy and served with steamed jasmine rice)
Bombay Pizza and Curry
16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton
|Curry Waffle Fries
|$6.95
Crispy Waffle Fries smothered with house-made curry sauce and topped with onions and cilantro.
|Dipping Sauce - Curry
|$0.50