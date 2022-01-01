Fried rice in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Thailander
Thailander
NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.50
Steamed rice stir-fried with pineapples, egg, carrots, peas, yellow curry powder, raisins, and cashew nuts.
|Bangkok Fried Rice
|$12.50
Tradition Thai rice stir-fried with egg, pea&carrot, broccoli, and yellow onion.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$16.00
Crab Fried Rice is a popular dish among natives. It looks simple, but the taste is eloquent. Stir-fried with Thai jasmine rice, egg, onions and crab meat.