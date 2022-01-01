Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve fried rice

Thailander

NW 185th Ave, Hillsboro

Pineapple Fried Rice$13.50
Steamed rice stir-fried with pineapples, egg, carrots, peas, yellow curry powder, raisins, and cashew nuts.
Bangkok Fried Rice$12.50
Tradition Thai rice stir-fried with egg, pea&carrot, broccoli, and yellow onion.
Crab Fried Rice$16.00
Crab Fried Rice is a popular dish among natives. It looks simple, but the taste is eloquent. Stir-fried with Thai jasmine rice, egg, onions and crab meat.
The Sudra

4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton

Tempeh 'Bacon' and Brussels Sprout Fried Rice (GF)$10.00
Savory Tempeh, Brussel Sprouts and Carrot Cabbage Slaw with Indian Spices
