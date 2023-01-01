Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Ice cream sandwiches in
Beaverton
/
Beaverton
/
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Beaverton restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches
Bombay Pizza and Curry
16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich
$4.95
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
Pizzicato - Beaverton
10719 SW Beaverton Hillsdale HWY, Portland
No reviews yet
Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches
$6.25
More about Pizzicato - Beaverton
Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton
Enchiladas
Cake
Waffles
Mushroom Burgers
Kale Salad
Cookies
Reuben
Country Fried Steaks
Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More near Beaverton to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(400 restaurants)
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(400 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(208 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(689 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1035 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(593 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston