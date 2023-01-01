Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream sandwiches in Beaverton

Go
Beaverton restaurants
Toast

Beaverton restaurants that serve ice cream sandwiches

Bombay Pizza and Curry image

 

Bombay Pizza and Curry

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwich$4.95
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
Consumer pic

 

Pizzicato - Beaverton

10719 SW Beaverton Hillsdale HWY, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ruby Jewel Ice Cream Sandwiches$6.25
More about Pizzicato - Beaverton

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton

Enchiladas

Cake

Waffles

Mushroom Burgers

Kale Salad

Cookies

Reuben

Country Fried Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Beaverton to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (689 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (593 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston