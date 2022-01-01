Kale salad in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve kale salad
Murrayhill Taphouse
14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton
|Kale Salad
|$10.00
diced red apple, spicy walnuts, goat cheese, blueberries with a honey mustard dressing
The Sudra - Beaverton
4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton
|Simple Kale Salad (GF)
|$5.00
Tossed in Tahini Dressing and Topped with Carrots and Cabbage
|Small Bowl and Side Kale Salad
|$10.00
Your choice of one of our small bowls, Soy Curl Tikka Masala, Lentil Kofta, Kale Saag Paneer, and a small kale salad in tahini dressing topped with carrot and cabbage slaw