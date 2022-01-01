Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Beaverton

Go
Beaverton restaurants
Toast

Beaverton restaurants that serve kale salad

Consumer pic

 

Murrayhill Taphouse

14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale Salad$10.00
diced red apple, spicy walnuts, goat cheese, blueberries with a honey mustard dressing
Kale Salad$11.00
diced red apple, spicy walnuts, goat cheese, blueberries with a honey mustard dressing
More about Murrayhill Taphouse
Item pic

 

The Sudra - Beaverton

4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Simple Kale Salad (GF)$5.00
Tossed in Tahini Dressing and Topped with Carrots and Cabbage
Small Bowl and Side Kale Salad$10.00
Your choice of one of our small bowls, Soy Curl Tikka Masala, Lentil Kofta, Kale Saag Paneer, and a small kale salad in tahini dressing topped with carrot and cabbage slaw
More about The Sudra - Beaverton

Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Chutney

Chili

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Garden Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore

Southwest Portland

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Beaverton to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Corvallis

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (615 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (966 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston