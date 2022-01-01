Lassi in Beaverton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beaverton restaurants that serve lassi

Bombay Pizza and Curry image

 

Bombay Pizza and Curry

16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Lassi 16oz$3.00
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
The Sudra image

 

The Sudra

4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Lassi$7.00
House Made Coconut Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Mango
More about The Sudra

