Mango lassi in
Beaverton
/
Beaverton
/
Mango Lassi
Beaverton restaurants that serve mango lassi
Bombay Pizza and Curry
16165 SW Regatta Lane Suite 700, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi 16oz
$3.00
More about Bombay Pizza and Curry
The Sudra
4589 SW Watson AVE, Beaverton
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$7.00
House Made Coconut Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Mango
More about The Sudra
