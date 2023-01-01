Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Beaverton
/
Beaverton
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Beaverton restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Nonna Emilia's Italian Restaurant
17210 SW Shaw St, Aloha
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.95
Served with Marainara Sauce
More about Nonna Emilia's Italian Restaurant
Proof Pizza
12675 SW 1st St., Beaverton
No reviews yet
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$9.00
HAND ROLLED WITH MOZZARELLA + SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA
More about Proof Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Beaverton
Ravioli
Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Mac And Cheese
Garlic Knots
Cake
Garden Salad
Tiramisu
Neighborhoods within Beaverton to explore
Southwest Portland
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More near Beaverton to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(486 restaurants)
Vancouver
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Hillsboro
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Gresham
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
West Linn
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Happy Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Oregon City
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Sherwood
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(486 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Astoria
No reviews yet
Hood River
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Corvallis
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(236 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(799 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1217 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(730 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston