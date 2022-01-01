Nachos in Beaverton
Beaverton restaurants that serve nachos
GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton
|Nacho Board
|$16.50
Three cheese blend, white beans, salsa roja, black olives, pickled jalapenos, green onion, sour cream. (V/GF)
Broadway Saloon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Broadway Saloon
12434 SW Broadway St., Beaverton
|Nacho Supreme
|$13.00
Seasoned ground beef and melted cheddar cheese topped with tomatoes, black olives and chives. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Murrayhill Taphouse
Murrayhill Taphouse
14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton
|Traditional Beef Nachos
|$17.60
house-made cheese sauce, roasted jalape√±o, pico de gallo, cilantro
|Vegetarian Street Corn Nachos
|$15.40
Fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, cotija, cheddar sauce, black beans, tangy cream, lime
