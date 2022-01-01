Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton

1520 NW Bethany Blvd, Beaverton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Board$16.50
Three cheese blend, white beans, salsa roja, black olives, pickled jalapenos, green onion, sour cream. (V/GF)
More about GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
Broadway Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Broadway Saloon

12434 SW Broadway St., Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nacho Supreme$13.00
Seasoned ground beef and melted cheddar cheese topped with tomatoes, black olives and chives. Served with salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
More about Broadway Saloon
Item pic

 

Murrayhill Taphouse

14550 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Beef Nachos$17.60
house-made cheese sauce, roasted jalape√±o, pico de gallo, cilantro
Vegetarian Street Corn Nachos$15.40
Fire roasted corn, pico de gallo, cotija, cheddar sauce, black beans, tangy cream, lime
Traditional Beef Nachos$16.00
house-made cheese sauce, roasted jalape√±o, pico de gallo, cilantro
More about Murrayhill Taphouse

