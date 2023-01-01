Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Beaverton

Beaverton restaurants
Beaverton restaurants that serve paninis

Cafe Murrayhill

14500 Southwest Murray Scholls Drive, Beaverton

Club Panini$15.00
Roasted turkey sliced thin with Applewood bacon, avocado spread, Arcadian mixed greens, tomatoes and pesto herb aioli on a Sourdough bread. Served with pickles and French Fries.
Pizzicato - Murray Hill

14845 Southwest Scholls Ferry Road, Beaverton

Portobello & Arugula Panini$10.00
Portobello Mushroom, Roasted Peppers, Arugula Walnut Pesto Mayo, Provolone, on Ciabatta
The Coppa Panini$10.00
Capicola, Pesto Mayo, Mama Lil's Peppers, Provolone, Arugula, on Baguette
Traditional Meatball Panini$10.00
Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Provolone, on Baguette
